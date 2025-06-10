Sisodia skips ACB summons citing ‘prior commitments’

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday skipped a summons issued by the Delhi government’s anti-corruption branch (ACB) in connection with alleged irregularities in the construction of classrooms in government schools. He cited prior commitments and sought a fresh date, officials said. Manish Sisodia. (ANI)

A senior ACB officer said Sisodia informed the agency via email that he could not appear due to a prescheduled engagement.

“We will issuing fresh summons to Manish Sisodia on Tuesday with a new date, which can either be Friday this week, or Monday next week,” said an ACB official asking not to be named.

The questioning gains significance after former PWD minister Satyendar Jain, interrogated by the ACB on Friday, reportedly shifted responsibility to the education department—then headed by Sisodia—for several decisions made during implementation of the project. The project, aimed at expanding classroom capacity in government-run schools, has come under scrutiny over alleged inflated costs, procedural lapses, and post-tender cost escalations.

“Jain was asked 28 key questions. He could give satisfactory responses to only six. For the rest, he either evaded answers or blamed the education department and the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet. Based on those responses, we will question Sisodia. If needed, both will be called in together for cross-examination,” the officer said.

The case, registered on April 30, involves alleged financial and procedural irregularities in the construction of over 12,700 semi-permanent classrooms during the previous AAP government’s tenure. The probe was initiated following multiple complaints, including from BJP leaders.

According to the ACB, the average cost of construction per classroom was ₹24.86 lakh—nearly five times the estimated market rate of ₹5 lakh. Officials said the use of semi-permanent structures (SPS), which typically have a 30-year lifespan, lacked financial justification, especially when compared to reinforced concrete buildings with a 75-year lifespan.

Joint commissioner of police and ACB chief Madhur Verma said contracts originally worth ₹860 crore were escalated to ₹2,892 crore, with ₹205 crore attributed to “richer specifications”—a term used to describe unexplained and non-transparent upgrades. “The cost per square foot for SPS classrooms was ₹2,292—comparable to that of permanent model schools,” he said.

The agency also flagged the appointment of consultants and architects without following due procedure, in violation of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and CPWD norms. Work worth ₹42.5 crore was carried out in five schools without inviting fresh tenders. A critical report by the CVC’s Chief Technical Examiner (CTE), issued in February 2020, highlighting violations and cost inflations due to post-award alterations, was reportedly withheld for nearly three years.

Records of the expenditure finance committee for 2015–16 noted that the project was to be completed by June 2016 within the sanctioned budget, with no provision for cost escalation. However, significant delays and deviations were later recorded.

The ACB summons to Sisodia stated: “Allegations have been levelled against several then-government functionaries, including you by name, in the case FIR. Accordingly, your presence is required for examination, including recording of your statement and clarification on certain material facts relevant to the investigation… You are also directed to submit a written submission, along with any supporting documents pertaining to the matter. Non-compliance with this notice may attract legal proceedings against you as per law.”

The FIR, registered under Section 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), names both Sisodia and Jain, among others.

“With approval under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act from the competent authority, the ACB has registered FIR No. 31/2025. A detailed investigation is now underway to establish the role and culpability of the two former ministers, as well as government officials and contractors involved in the project,” Verma said.