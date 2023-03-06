Sisodia's arrest: Poster war intensifies with Congress's ‘jo bhrashtachari hai…’

Delhi Congress has put up posters targeting arrested AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain outside party offices in the national capital. The posters depict Sisodia and Jain standing behind bars, and a slogan, attributed to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, ‘Jo bhrashtachari hai, wahi deshdrohi hai’ (The one who is corrupt, is also a traitor).

Posters targeting AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain put up outside AICC and Delhi Congress offices.(ANI)

Congress has put up the posters days after a poster supporting Sisodia was pasted at the main gate of a school run by the Delhi government. An FIR was registered against school management committee coordinator Gazala for allegedly pasting the poster supporting Sisodia. The Delhi Police will question the principal and the management committee coordinator of the government school over the poster, reported PTI.

"As part of investigation, we will question both the school principal and its management committee coordinator. They will be questioned related to the incident and bound down in connection with the case," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced it plan to burn a series of pyres in Delhi as part of the “Holika Dahan of corruption and scams” to highlight the purported role of Sisodia in the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy scam 2021-22.

“The liquor scam and corruption are the prominent socioadministrative evils, so we decided to use the occasion of burning the Holi pyre to pray and mark the end of corruption and scams rampant under the AAP government,” Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged irregularities in now-scrapped liquor excise policy. He resigned from his post as the deputy chief minister of Delhi on February 28.

Jain was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in 2022 in a case of hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.

