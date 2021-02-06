Six Delhi hospitals declared ‘non-Covid’ facilities
The Covid-19 test positivity rate in the national capital fell to 0.19% on Saturday as the city reported 123 new cases of the coronavirus disease and added four more fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state government’s daily health bulletin.
The sustained drop in daily new infections led the Delhi government to declare six of its hospitals “non-Covid” facilities, which means these hospitals were removed from the list of dedicated Covid facilities, and paving the way for the resumption of complete non-Covid services there. These include Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital and SRC Hospital.
Along with this, the government also decided to reduce the number of reserve Covid-19 beds in five government hospitals - Lok Nayak Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Burari Hospital and Ambedkar Nagar Hospital.
As per the Saturday bulletin, 63,322 tests were conducted in the preceding 24 hours, and 39,543 of these used the RT-PCR method, while the remaining used rapid antigen kits.
