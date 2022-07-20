Six flights diverted, operations at Delhi airport hit for 3 hours
Heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon hit flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport for over two hours due to the with a total of seven flights being diverted to nearby airports. While six of these flights were those which were bound for Delhi, but were unable to land due to bad weather, the seventh was a GoFirst flight which had taken off from Delhi for Guwahati but soon suffered a windshield crack and had to be diverted to Jaipur.
Officials at the Delhi airport also reported that more than 75 flights were delayed due to inclement weather. The officials said that the seven flight diversions took place within one hour between 1.30 and 2.30 pm. Subsequent flight delays continued till around 4.30 pm, owing to a cascading effect of air traffic congestion, they added.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the Palam observatory at the airport, recorded ‘heavy’ rainfall spell of 91.8mm in a three-hour period between 11.30pm and 2.30pm, while it added another 0.6mm in the next three hours.
The rain was accompanied by strong winds of 30-40 km/hr, which made flight landing difficult, airport officials said.
“Pilots face difficulty in landing planes amid strong winds and thunderclouds. As a precautionary measure, some flights are diverted if the weather conditions before landing are extreme,” said an airport official.
Airlines posted updates on their social media handles, asking passengers to check their flight timings as there may be delays due to bad weather. “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” tweeted SpiceJet.
-
Four held in Delhi’s Dwarka for loan app fraud
Delhi Police on Wednesday said that they arrested four persons for allegedly running an extortion scheme with two Chinese nationals by using loan applications to blackmail people by morphing their photographs. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Brijendra Yadav identified the suspects by their first names as Anil, 35, the alleged mastermind of the racket, Alok, 24, Avnish, 22, and Kannan, 35. Anil, who is the mastermind was only granted a loan of ₹6,870.
-
Correct, early diagnosis and treatment crucial to eliminating TB by 2025: Doctors
The target to eliminate Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025 can only be achieved with early and correct diagnosis followed by complete treatment, said doctors at a press conference on Wednesday. Dr Ravi Bhaskar, professor, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Career Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospitals and Consultant Pulmonologist, Dr Rajneesh Kumar Srivastava- Medanta Hospital also spoke during the press conference.
-
Battery manufacturing firm to probe 7 e-bike fire case in Market Yard
The company which supplies batteries to e-bikes will probe the reason behind the sudden fire which gutted seven e-bikes in a showroom near Gangadham in Market Yard area on Monday evening. According to Dhanesh Oswal, owner of Devaal Riders showroom said, the battery manufacturing firm will be sending its executive to Pune to investigate the matter.
-
Mission investment: UP ministers to hold roadshows abroad
“Between September and November, roadshows could be held in the UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Sweden, Singapore, The Netherlands, Israel, Japan, France, Germany, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia and Australia,” said the government. Some senior officials indicated that even the chief minister could visit a country to appeal for investment. As of now, a cabinet minister's team might have two ministers of state with independent charge and a minister of state.
-
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Five arrested for setting a building on fire, killing three in Kanpur
The Special Investigation Team probing the mass killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots on Wednesday arrested five more people accused of setting a building afire in which three persons were burnt to death, a senior official said. The accused have been sent to jail. A rioter, identified as Rajesh Gupta, was also shot dead during cross-firing, the SIT head DIG Balendu Bhushan Singh added. By July 14, 22 people had been taken into custody.
