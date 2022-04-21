Slight drop in mercury in city, further respite in store today
The impact of a fresh western disturbance led to a slight drop in mercury on Wednesday, with Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, recording a maximum of 41.2 degrees Celsius (°C) – three degrees above normal for this time of the year and 1.4 degrees down from a day ago. A further drop of around 2-3°C is expected by Thursday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast overcast conditions, accompanied with gusty winds of 20-30 km/hr and isolated drizzle.
IMD scientist RK Jenamani said that a dust storm was initially forecast to reach Delhi by Wednesday “but it failed to advance as expected”.
“No rain is expected on Wednesday night and in the early hours of Thursday. Wind speeds may pick up slightly, but the key weather activity is now expected on Thursday evening. There will be drizzle across Delhi,” he said.
Met officials said only isolated parts of Delhi saw heatwave conditions on Wednesday, with most stations recording a drop of 1-2 degrees in the last 24 hours. The IMD classifies it as a heatwave when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal. It is a severe heatwave when the temperature is above 40°C and 6.5 degrees above normal.
Delhi has seen eight heatwaves so far this month. “The heatwave criteria was not met at Safdarjung, as the maximum temperature was only three degrees above normal. Only isolated stations recorded heatwave conditions and the same is expected on Thursday,” said Jenamani.
Delhi has not received any rain since February 27.
Structures taken down legally: BJP leaders’ defence
Central party leaders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the encroachment drive was carried out in accordance with the law and that the issue should not be politicised.
Delhi: BJP worker shot dead in Mayur vihar phase-3
Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap identified the deceased as Jeetu Chaudhary. He was reportedly a worker of the BJP unit in Mayur Vihar, and ran a construction business.
Two killed as bus skids off road in J&K’s Udhampur
Two persons were killed in the Uddak area of Ramnagar in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district after a bus skidded off the road on Wednesday. As many as 25 people have also been injured, of whom condition of five is critical. The deceased have been identified as Rajjo Devi (66) and Vimla Devi (48). Both are residents of the Kagot area.
Srinagar acid attack: Bail plea of accused juvenile dismissed
The Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of a minor arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with the acid attack on a woman here in February. He was held along with main accused Sajjad Altaf Rather and Mohd Saleem Kumar and the police had filed a charge sheet in three weeks besides moving a separate application before the board for treating the juvenile as an adult.
CCTV installation orders in Kashmir: ‘Hard for small bizmen to comply with orders’
As the administration in Kashmir has asked shopkeepers to install high definition CCTV cameras outside their establishments in view of rise in targeted attacks in the Valley, many small business owners have expressed their inability to comply with the orders citing the financial costs involved. M Yaseen Khan, president of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers' Federation, said the installation of CCTV cameras was a good step to ensure safety.
