delhi news

Snatcher arrested from Delhi’s Shahdara

Updated on Nov 23, 2021 11:26 PM IST
HT Correspondent

A 27-year-old snatcher has been arrested from Shahdara. He has confessed to having committed more than 100 snatchings in the east and northeast parts of the city, police said.

DCP Shahdara, R Sathiyasundaram, said that for the last six months, the police regular PCR calls from various areas of Shahdara, northeast and east districts of Delhi complaining that a man on a red Yamaha FZ motorcycle has been snatching mobile phones on a very regular basis.

Accordingly, they created a team to nab the biker.On Monday, they received information that the biker will cross the Chintamani Chowk in Seemapuri area. The team laid a trap there and arrested him.

Police identified him as one Adil Malik (27), and said he used a stolen motorcycle to commit the crimes. Police said that his younger brother Adnan Malik was also a snatcher and was arrested by the staff of Vivek Vihar police station five months ago.

Adil was a fitness freak and invested a lot of money he made through stealing into his fitness regime. “He was arrested before for a similar offence and admitted that he has committed over a 100 snatchings since he was released from jail in May,” said the DCP.

Police said that a total of 22 cases have been solved with his arrest. Further investigation of this case is in progress.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021
