Soon, Delhi traders to get one-time GST amnesty scheme, says CM

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said the Delhi government will soon introduce a one-time Goods and Services Tax (GST) amnesty scheme which will provide relief to traders from pending dues . Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

The announcement came during a conference organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) at Bharat Mandapam.

Experts, however, said that the Delhi GST Act does not have provisions for the state government to unilaterally announce an amnesty scheme. But, it can do so by taking approval from the Centre, they said.

A number of states have rolled out the scheme, the latest being Haryana.

Rajat Mittal, a tax lawyer, said: “GST is a dual levy with both central (CGST) and state components (SGST), so states are technically empowered to independently provide amnesty or waiver schemes for their share of GST dues. But every demand order of a taxpayer in Delhi would also have CGST or even IGST component which cannot be unilaterally waived off without the concurrence of the GST Council. In the spirit of cooperative federalism, it is desirable that such schemes to be placed before the GST Council, especially to ensure uniformity across states.”

Additionally, the government will unveil warehousing and industrial policies to enhance investments in industrial sectors and promote entrepreneurship. The CAIT said that the CM also announced that the government is planning to modernise and refurbish Delhi’s major markets with upgraded amenities.

“The Delhi government is committed to being trader-friendly and considers trade to be the backbone of Delhi. The administration is working towards resolving traders’ concerns and introducing business-friendly policies,” said the CM at the event.

The event was attended by Union minister of state Harsh Malhotra, MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Bansuri Swaraj, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Delhi ministers Pravesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa among others.

The CM also said that a ‘Single Window Clearance System’ will be launched soon to simplify business operations and offer entrepreneurs access to multiple benefits through a centralised system.

Chandni Chowk MP and CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal also proposed the formation of a ‘Delhi Economic Development Council’ to prepare a comprehensive economic plan through consultations with stakeholders. “It will revive Delhi’s traditional trade network and open vast opportunities in business, industry, and employment,” said Khandelwal.