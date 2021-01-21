South corp to award 10 Lakh to RWAs segregating 100% waste at source





The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to incentivise those Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) that conduct 100% segregation of waste at source in their colonies.

The civic body on Tuesday moved a proposal to carry out development works up to ₹10 lakh in the colony or society where 100% waste segregation is done at source.The proposal was moved during the south corporation’s budget presentation on Tuesday, wherein it suggested that a fund of ₹5 crore be marked for this purpose.

Municipal officials said as per Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, waste segregation should be done at the source both in commercial and residential areas. Wet waste or kitchen waste should be deposited in green bins and dry waste, such as plastic bottles, milk pouches, in blue bins. Hazardous waste —such as needles, sanitary napkins, among others — are to go in red bins.

Rajdutt Gahlot, chairman SDMC standing committee, said that the aim of the proposal is to ensure maximum compliance of the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 so that no waste is dumped on landfill sites.

“In the budget for 2021-22, we have proposed to incentivise RWAs that have 100% compliance of waste separation at source. We will not directly give the RWAs the amount directly, but we will carry out development works of ₹10 lakh in the locality or society on the recommendations of the local RWA, if they achieve the target of 100% segregation of waste. We have earmarked an amount of ₹5 crore for this purpose,” he said.

Officials from the department of environment management services of SDMC said that the process of waste segregation in residential areas under SDMC’s jurisdiction has begun more than a year ago, but in June last year, the civic body made the process compulsory for RWAs to provide segregated waste to garbage collectors.

“To ensure compliance, we have taken a number of measures which include educating public about the importance of waste segregation and also provided them manure in exchange of kitchen waste. Other than this, we had issued notices to RWAs regarding waste segregation and also imposed fines against repeat offenders. Now we have come up with the idea of incentivising RWAs to ensure 100% separation of waste in colonies,” the official said.

The civic body had performed poorly in the Swachh Survekshan 2020, ranking 31 out of 47 cities. After this, the corporation had started taking strict steps for compliance and issued notices to RWAs in this connection. Till November end, SDMC had issued more than 1,400 notices to RWAs and had fined 122 residents for not segregating dry, wet and hazardous household waste at source.

Sanjay Rana, president RWA Greater Kailash-2 welcomed the initiative and said that it would encourage them to ensure 100% waste segregation.

“Incentivising the RWAs is a good concept. At present nearly 50% households in our locality are providing separated waste to garbage collectors. This move will further encourage RWAs to achieve the target and help us get development works — such as beautification of colony, park and road improvement — done,” Rana said.

Atul Goyal, president United Residents Joint Action (URJA), said that the move is good but can succeed only if the civic body shows a holistic approach and improves its waste disposal system.

“With such an initiative, more RWAs are likely to come forward and start segregation. But the main cause of concern is that it should not get mixed in the tippers by waste collectors as is often seen. So the SDMC will have to show a holistic approach, build trust among residents and ensure that such gaps are filled,” Goyal said.

Swati Sambhyal, a Delhi based waste management expert, said, “It is a commendable move. With this, more RWAs will be encouraged to comply with waste management rules and also motivate those which are already doing waste segregation on their own.”

She, however, said that municipalities should also ensure that waste segregation exercise is not seen as an optional practice instead they should make efforts to make it a compulsory exercise. She said that barring a few localities, the percentage of waste segregation in residential areas is very low. She said that this initiative will also bring a healthy competition among resident bodies to rank best in terms of waste segregation and management.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON