Speaker seeks probe after fresh bomb threats to Delhi Assembly

Delhi assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to Police Commissioner Satish Golcha after a fresh set of bomb threat emails were sent to the Assembly, seeking urgent action to trace their source and strengthen security. The Assembly received two such emails on Monday, nearly a week after a security breach incident (Hindustan Times)

The Assembly received two such emails on Monday, nearly a week after a security breach incident. Similar threat mails were also received in February and during the Budget Session in March.

The emails threatened to “blow up the Vidhan Sabha with 15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs” and were sent to the official ID of the Assembly secretariat as well as Gupta’s email address. The messages, written in Hindi, carried identical content and referenced the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

The subject line of the email read: “Within three hours, we will carry out blasts in your Delhi Vidhan Sabha with 15 cyanide gas-filled RDX bombs. Only the Muslim employees should be evacuated from the premises.”

In his letter, Gupta said the repeated threats were hampering the smooth functioning of the Assembly and creating fear among staff members.

“The Delhi Legislative Assembly is a vital democratic institution. Any threat to it is extremely serious and a threat to the democratic system,” he said.

Gupta urged the police to urgently trace the source of the emails, bring those responsible to justice, and take immediate steps to strengthen security arrangements in and around the Assembly premises to prevent any untoward incident.

The development comes days after a man breached the Assembly premises by breaking through barricades and damaging the iron gates. He entered in a car, placed a bouquet in the Speaker’s vehicle, and exited the same way.