Speeding car hits bike in Delhi, two students die

New Delhi The two were heading to a friend’s wedding in Bawana when the incident took place, police said.

Two college students riding a motorcycle died after a speeding car rear-ended their two-wheeler at Shahbad Dairy on Friday night,police officers aware of the matter said. One person was arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

The deceased were identified as Yashodhan and Ansh, both 18 years old, who were students of a private college in Rohini. They were heading to a friend’s wedding in Bawana when the incident took place, police said.

Police on Saturday said they arrested a 22-year-old man, identified as Akash Anil, who works with an e-commerce delivery website. The accused was driving the Santro car that collided with the bike at the time of the incident.

Police said a case was filed under sections 281 (1) (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A senior police officer, not wishing to be named, said, “An information was received about an accident on Friday night in Shahbad Dairy area. A team was rushed to the spot who found a HR registration number Santro car and a bike in damaged condition.”

Police said an initial probe revealed that the car was coming from Bawana when it hit the two bike-borne men. Both were rushed to nearby hospital where Ansh was declared dead while Yashodhan died during the treatment.

“We found that six persons inside the car were also admitted to the hospital for treatment,” another police officer said.

Police said the car occupants and the bike borne students were heading to different wedding venues in the vicinity.

Police said the two students were arts students and had left home in the morning.

The speed of the impact was such that the motorbike was completely crushed, police said. They are currently ascertaining if Akash was inebriated at the time of the incident, and are awaiting blood test results.

The injured family has been discharged from the hospital and their statements will be recorded, police said.