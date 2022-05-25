Stray dogs a neglected lot in Delhi, says high court

New Delhi: Calling community dogs (stray dogs) the “neglected lot”, the Delhi high court on Wednesday asked the state government to come up with a clear and considered stand on a plea seeking vaccination of stray dogs against certain deadly diseases such as canine distemper and parvovirus.

A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Sachin Datta, while hearing a public interest litigation by a lawyer Rahul Mohod, said that such stray dogs should be looked after as they impact the life of the city residents.

“We direct the respondents to apply their mind to the issues and come up with a clear and considered stand in its counter-affidavit. It appears that stray dogs in the city are a neglected lot and it is necessary to look after the stray dogs not only as a measure of showing respect for life but also because it will directly impact the life of the human population in the city,” the court said in an oral order.

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court paved the way for stray dogs to be fed at designated feeding spots in colonies after it stayed its own order passed two months which put on hold a direction by the Delhi high court issuing elaborate guidelines to this effect.

Noting that the petitioner has raised an important issue on the care and protection of stray dogs in the city, the court issued notice to the municipal corporation and the Delhi government.

The petition has said that there are no measures to vaccinate stray dogs and other animals, and pointed out the lack of care infrastructure such as ambulances and helplines for citizens who seek help for stray animals.

The plea said that street dogs are “dying painful and unnatural deaths” due to deadly canine distemper and parvovirus which is highly contagious like the coronavirus.

The petition has also sought the constitution of a committee to monitor the supply of vaccines in all government veterinary hospitals.

It asserted that street animals have the right to health and are also entitled to live with dignity and die with dignity in terms of Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The matter will be heard next in November.