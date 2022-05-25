Stray dogs a neglected lot in Delhi, says high court
New Delhi: Calling community dogs (stray dogs) the “neglected lot”, the Delhi high court on Wednesday asked the state government to come up with a clear and considered stand on a plea seeking vaccination of stray dogs against certain deadly diseases such as canine distemper and parvovirus.
A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Sachin Datta, while hearing a public interest litigation by a lawyer Rahul Mohod, said that such stray dogs should be looked after as they impact the life of the city residents.
“We direct the respondents to apply their mind to the issues and come up with a clear and considered stand in its counter-affidavit. It appears that stray dogs in the city are a neglected lot and it is necessary to look after the stray dogs not only as a measure of showing respect for life but also because it will directly impact the life of the human population in the city,” the court said in an oral order.
Last Thursday, the Supreme Court paved the way for stray dogs to be fed at designated feeding spots in colonies after it stayed its own order passed two months which put on hold a direction by the Delhi high court issuing elaborate guidelines to this effect.
Noting that the petitioner has raised an important issue on the care and protection of stray dogs in the city, the court issued notice to the municipal corporation and the Delhi government.
The petition has said that there are no measures to vaccinate stray dogs and other animals, and pointed out the lack of care infrastructure such as ambulances and helplines for citizens who seek help for stray animals.
The plea said that street dogs are “dying painful and unnatural deaths” due to deadly canine distemper and parvovirus which is highly contagious like the coronavirus.
The petition has also sought the constitution of a committee to monitor the supply of vaccines in all government veterinary hospitals.
It asserted that street animals have the right to health and are also entitled to live with dignity and die with dignity in terms of Article 21 of the Constitution of India.
The matter will be heard next in November.
Delhi govt notifies incentives for electric cycles
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday evening notified incentives up to ₹7,500 for electric cycles, with transport minister Kailash Gahlot noting that Capital is the first in the country to do so. Under the policy, passenger e-cycles will be eligible for a purchase incentive of 25% of its selling price (up to ₹5,500) along with an additional incentive of ₹2,000 for the first 1,000 individual consumers.
Delhi govt makes it mandatory for transport officials to ride public buses once a week
The Delhi government has asked all its senior transport officials to ride public buses at least once a week to promote a shift away from private vehicles to public transport and seek feedback from passengers in order to improve the city's most popular transit system. The order pertains to Group A and B officials of the transport department and Delhi Transport Corporation.
Drug addiction center turns learning ground for addicts in Sangrur
The Sangrur administration's initiative to bring drug addicts to the mainstream has come as a ray of hope for these people who can now prepare for competitive exams and opt for various skill development courses during their treatment at the drug addiction center in Ghabdan village of the district. Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said the initiative has been taken with an aim to provide employment opportunities to them in future and bring them to the mainstream.
Road rage case: Pedestrian stoned to death at Mundhwa in Pune
In a case of road rage, a pedestrian was stoned to death allegedly by two motorcycle-borne youths near Sai Furniture on Hadapsar-Mundhwa road on Tuesday evening. According to police inspector (crime) Pradeep Kakade, the accused were riding a two-wheeler which hit the pedestrian from behind. The police have invoked Sections 302 ( murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused who are now in police custody.
Sisodia explores partnership with UK in education innovation
New Delhi: Delhi deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met UK's Minister for Skills Alex Burghart to explore new partnership opportunities between the two states that could foster innovation and bolster Delhi's higher education system. Sisodia said that the government was looking forward to collaborating with universities in the UK in the field of teacher education, sports, skill development and research.
