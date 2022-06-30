Student alleges molestation by Tripura MLA in Delhi
NEW DELHI: A student of a Delhi college, temporarily residing in Tripura Bhawan was allegedly molested by former Tripura tribal welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia on Tuesday night, police said, adding they have registered a case against him.
Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said the police received a complaint of molestation at Tripura Bhawan on Tuesday night. “The minister has been served a notice to join the investigation. A first information report has been registered under sections 354 and 354(A) of the Indian Penal Code,” she said.
Meanwhile, joint resident commissioner, Tripura Bhawan, Ranjit Das informed the Tripura government of the incident through a letter, which said police recorded the student’s statement on Tuesday night and asked Jamatia to join the investigation at the police station on Wednesday morning.
“A team of Delhi Police visited Tripura Bhawan twice yesterday (Tuesday) night and met the student who is staying in Tripura Bhawan temporarily. They recorded her statement. The police team visited again early (Wednesday) morning and took the student and Jamatia to the police station,” the letter signed by Das read.
Jamatia could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.
The police also did not clarify if they allowed Jamatia to return to Tripura Bhawan or are still questioning him.
Delhi govt extends free ration scheme till September
New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended its free ration scheme till September 30, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced after a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The free scheme was launched after the lockdown imposed due to the Covid pandemic to help people without livelihood options. The Delhi government has been supplying ration for free to almost 7.3 million citizens since April 2020.
Mundka fire: Last victim laid to rest
The mortal remains of Geeta Devi, one of the 27 victims of the May 13 fire at a Mundka CCTV assembling unit, were cremated on Wednesday. The police had to conduct DNA tests on the bodies the 27 people who died in the blaze in Mundka, one of the most deadly fire incidents in Delhi, since they were charred beyond recognition. She used to do odd jobs too survive.
To promote kitchen gardens, Delhi govt takes up ‘smart urban farming’
To promote green jobs in the capital, the Delhi cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'smart urban farming' initiative, through which it aims to popularise rooftop farming, both for self consumption and as an entrepreneurship venture, officials in the know of the development said.
Rising dengue cases in Delhi, despite the heat, cause for concern: Experts
Even as Delhi awaits the onset of monsoon, the city has already recorded 134 cases of dengue this year—the highest for the period since the Municipal Corporation of Delhi started keeping records of vector borne diseases in 2017. MCD data shows that between January 1 and June 25 this year, Delhi reported 134 dengue cases. Weather forecasters said \Delhi this year has largely seen dry heat, characterised by higher than normal temperatures and low humidity.
AAP says LG stalling appointment of counsels
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said that lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has “stalled the process” to appointment public prosecutors and standing counsels for the Delhi government, which the party claimed were approved by former LG Anil Baijal. In a press conference, AAP leader Atishi said that the Delhi government finalised the candidates after following the due process and after obtaining the approval of then LG Baijal, around a year ago.
