Student alleges molestation by Tripura MLA in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A student of a Delhi college, temporarily residing in Tripura Bhawan was allegedly molested by former Tripura tribal welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia on Tuesday night, police said, adding they have registered a case against him.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said the police received a complaint of molestation at Tripura Bhawan on Tuesday night. “The minister has been served a notice to join the investigation. A first information report has been registered under sections 354 and 354(A) of the Indian Penal Code,” she said.

Meanwhile, joint resident commissioner, Tripura Bhawan, Ranjit Das informed the Tripura government of the incident through a letter, which said police recorded the student’s statement on Tuesday night and asked Jamatia to join the investigation at the police station on Wednesday morning.

“A team of Delhi Police visited Tripura Bhawan twice yesterday (Tuesday) night and met the student who is staying in Tripura Bhawan temporarily. They recorded her statement. The police team visited again early (Wednesday) morning and took the student and Jamatia to the police station,” the letter signed by Das read.

Jamatia could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

The police also did not clarify if they allowed Jamatia to return to Tripura Bhawan or are still questioning him.