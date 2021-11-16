Student groups clash in JNU, FIR registered

New Delhi: Two Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student groups -- Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and All India Students Association (AISA) -- accused each other of assault inside campus on Sunday evening, following which police registered an FIR, related to IPC sections on causing hurt, on the complaints on Monday. Students said the alleged assault took place after a quarrel over vacating a room booked by another student group.

Police said that they received information about a quarrel after slogans raised inside the varsity on Sunday evening.

“Police reached the spot but found no quarrelling or sloganeering. On enquiry we learnt that heated arguments had taken between two groups of students on the issue of organising a seminar in the union hall. JNU students’ union (JNUSU) had not filed any complaint. This morning (Monday), students affiliated with ABVP visited the police station and filed a complaint. A student affiliated with the Left group also filed a complaint. Both groups accused each other of disrupting their meeting and quarrelling. We have filed an FIR on both the complaints. Investigation is on,” said deputy commissioner of police (south west) Gaurav Sharma.

Explaining the issue on Sunday evening, Shivam Chaurasia, president of ABVP’s JNU unit, said that they were holding the unit’s weekly meeting in the union room when members from Left outfits, such as AISA and SFI, arrived and asked them to vacate. “They asked us to leave the room and started raising slogans against us. Gradually, more Left members joined and continued to abuse us. At this point, we started leaving the room and some of the students with us got hurt as they were being pushed and shoved around. A female student was harassed and another disabled student was also asked to leave the room by Left members. We have filed seven complaints against them,” said Chaurasia.

AISA members denied the allegations. Dhananjay, an AISA member who was present at the spot, said that the room had been booked in advance by another student group for a session. “ABVP members refused to vacate the room despite being asked repeatedly. When the student group, which had booked the room in advance and had been campaigning for the past four-five days, reached the room, ABVP refused to vacate it. They were adamant and not listening to the requests of the students. As the word spread, more students arrived at the room and started raising slogans asking ABVP to leave, but the ABVP group started hitting students. Many students sustained injuries,” said Dhananjay.

Members of both groups shared photographs of the alleged assault on social media.

The student union claimed that JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was also attacked.

“Many students suffered multiple injuries in the fight to put lumpen elements in the campus at bay. Women students were assaulted, harassed and abused; the derogatory and hate-filled statements passed with much impunity needs particular condemnation,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, the JNU proctor issued a statement and said that there was no space for violence and unruly behaviour on campus. “It has come to the notice of JNU administration that last night some scuffle between two groups of students occurred at the students activity centre in the campus. The students are aware that this venue in the JNU campus is a common activity/facility centre for all the students of the university without discrimination, and every student is entitled and free to use the place adhering to the rules of the university. Violence and unruly behaviour have no place in an academic institution, and JNU administration strongly disapproves of any kind of violence and disorderly conduct on the campus,” the statement read.