Students of Delhi’s Ramjas College clash, at least three injured: Officials
At least three students from two students union groups of Delhi University’s Ramjas College were injured after the groups clashed over the issue of painting and editing caste based slogans over a wall in the campus on Tuesday afternoon, police said. They said separate complaints were received from both the groups and legal actions were being initiated as per law.
Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that around 3 pm, a brawl took place between two groups of students of Ramjas College.
“Reportedly, one group having affiliation with SFI edited a caste based slogan painted by ABVP supporters over a wall, and changed it to another caste based slogan. A verbal altercation turned to a physical altercation between the supporters of both the groups,” said DCP Kalsi.
The DCP further said that in the brawl, reportedly, some 2-3 students from both sides suffered minor injuries. “Complaints have been recieved from both the groups alleging of excesses by the other group. Legal action is being initiated as per law,” he added.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics