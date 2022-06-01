Students of Delhi’s Ramjas College clash, at least three injured: Officials

At least three students from two students union groups of Delhi University’s Ramjas College were injured after the groups clashed over the issue of painting and editing caste based slogans over a wall in the campus on Tuesday afternoon, police said. They said separate complaints were received from both the groups and legal actions were being initiated as per law.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that around 3 pm, a brawl took place between two groups of students of Ramjas College.

“Reportedly, one group having affiliation with SFI edited a caste based slogan painted by ABVP supporters over a wall, and changed it to another caste based slogan. A verbal altercation turned to a physical altercation between the supporters of both the groups,” said DCP Kalsi.

The DCP further said that in the brawl, reportedly, some 2-3 students from both sides suffered minor injuries. “Complaints have been recieved from both the groups alleging of excesses by the other group. Legal action is being initiated as per law,” he added.