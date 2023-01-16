Sultanpuri hit & drag case: Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of accused

A Delhi court on Monday reserved orders on the bail plea of Ashutosh, an accused in the Sultanpuri woman hit and drag case, while Delhi Police submitted that they are also adding section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After the initial arrest of the five accused in the case, Ashutosh was arrested a later date by the Delhi Police for harbouring and misleading the investigation.

He was also the person who had provided the car which allegedly caused the incident

Special public prosecutor Atul Srivastava vehemently opposed the bail application stating that the investigation is at a crucial stage, and they are in the process adding section 302.

He also stated that statements of a few witnesses are yet to be recorded and granting him bail could hamper the investigation.

Advocate Shilpesh Chaudhary, appearing for Ashutosh submitted before the court that there are videos, CDRs and Google location which show Ashutosh was not present in the car when the incident occurred rather, he was at his home.

He also submitted that the offences made out against him in the first information report (FIR) are bailable in nature. Chaudhary also submitted that Ashutosh is willing to assist in the investigation.

Additional sessions judge Susheel Bala Dagar, after hearing the submissions of the counsels reserved the order to be pronounced on Tuesday.

The court had on January 12 refused to grant bail to Ashutosh while noting that the investigation is at an initial stage.

The court had on January 9 sent all the six accused in the matter to 14-day judicial custody.

Early on New Years’ Day, a 20-year-old woman, Anjali Kumari, was killed after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her around for nearly four hours between Sultanpuri and Kanjhawala.

The woman was dragged to her death by a moving Baleno car.