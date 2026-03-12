New Delhi, The Delhi government is gathering colony-wise water supply details to strengthen its arrangements for the approaching summer, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday. Summer Action Plan-2026 to ensure adequate water supply across Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

Gupta chaired a review of the Summer Action Plan-2026 with Delhi Jal Board officials, directing officials to ensure there is no water shortage in capital neighbourhoods during the summer season.

"Under the summer action plan, detailed arrangements have been prepared for each assembly constituency. These include colony-wise water supply hours, tanker routes, identification of water shortage locations, and mapping of sensitive areas so that immediate action can be taken whenever required," Gupta said.

The chief minister said as part of the plan, maximum water production will be ensured from all water treatment plants in the city.

According to officials, Delhi, with a population of around 2.5 crore, requires about 1,250 million gallons per day water as per standard norms.

"At present, the city receives roughly 1,000 MGD, and the summer action plan has been designed to manage this gap more effectively during peak demand, and ensure adequate water supply across Delhi," the chief minister said.

Preventive measures such as cleaning underground and surface reservoirs, repairing pumping stations, maintaining equipment, and monitoring and repairing pipeline leakages have already been carried out to avoid disruption in water supply, she added.

To provide relief to areas facing water shortages, the government has strengthened the water tanker system. "The DJB has deployed 168 departmental tankers and 819 hired tankers, and around 200 additional tankers may be hired during peak summer demand if required," Gupta said.

To make tanker operations more transparent and efficient, a driver mobile application has been introduced. "Through this app, tankers will be tracked using GPS, and water deliveries will be confirmed through photographic proof. This will allow officials to monitor operations in real time, while residents will also be able to track tanker movements in their areas," she said.

The chief minister also said the DJB's round-the-clock call centre is operational for quick resolution of public complaints. Citizens can register complaints by calling 1916, or the toll-free number 1800117118.

