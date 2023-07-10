Manish Sisodia's wife unwell, Supreme Court to hear AAP leader's plea on July 14 in CBI, ED cases

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up a bail petition of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on July 14. An urgent mentioning of the matter was made by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi citing the ill health of Sisodia's wife Seema Sisodia. Former Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. (HT File Photo/Raj K Raj)

Earlier, Sisodia was allowed by the Delhi high court to meet his ailing wife at his residence. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 for his alleged role in the now-scrapped Delhi Liquor policy scam and has been in custody since then. The high court had denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30.

On Thursday, Sisodia moved the Supreme Court seeking bail in separate criminal cases filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

Manish Sisodia's properties attached

Recently, the two properties of Sisodia were attached by the ED. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that they have nothing to do with the "so-called liquor scam" which is an attempt to defame the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leaders.

Kejriwal said the ED had some TV channels air the news that Sisodia's properties worth ₹52 crore had been attached by it.

The AAP convener also said the two properties attached of his former deputy Sisodia were two flats -– one of them bought around 2004-05 for ₹5 lakh and another for ₹65 lakh in 2018. Besides, a bank account in Sisodia's name with ₹11 lakh in it too was attached by the ED.

The probe agency Friday issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach assets worth ₹52.24 crore belonging to the liquor scam accused, including Sisodia and his wife.

The Delhi government had last year withdrawn its new excise policy 2021-22 after a CBI probe was launched into it on the allegations of irregularities by Delhi LG VK Saxena.

Sisodia is currently in jail in connection with the alleged scam.

