Survey finds alarming gaps in basic amenities at Delhi govt schools

A Delhi government survey has uncovered alarming gaps in basic amenities such as water and electricity across its schools. According to a letter from the Department of Education’s (DoE) Land and Estate branch, data from 799 government schools collected via Google Forms showed intermittent or absent supply, forcing many to depend on water tankers and endure frequent power cuts. Ten schools reportedly have no water supply—three are under reconstruction, while the remaining seven borrow water from neighbouring schools or tankers, with only two having applied for connections. Sixty-four schools rely on borewells or submersibles, raising water quality concerns. (HT/Representational image)

Based on the findings, the Deputy Director of Education (Land & Estate) issued urgent directives on August 28, 2025, ordering immediate corrective action and compliance reports within 15 days.

Of 703 schools connected to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), 107 reported serious water issues: 59 receive intermittent supply and 48 have erratic or no supply at all. Twenty-two schools are fully reliant on tankers, but only four have applied for permanent DJB connections. Ten schools reportedly have no water supply—three are under reconstruction, while the remaining seven borrow water from neighbouring schools or tankers, with only two having applied for connections. Sixty-four schools rely on borewells or submersibles, raising water quality concerns.

The power situation, while comparatively better, remains problematic. Six schools lack electricity connections—mostly due to reconstruction or shared premises—while 17 of 793 connected schools reported frequent outages disrupting classes.

The DoE has directed officials to verify the data, ensure all schools without DJB connections apply immediately, and fast-track six pending applications. It also requested DJB to provide dedicated tanker supplies to dependent schools until connections are regularised and instructed schools using borewell water to work with the Health Department to test water quality regularly.

To address electricity issues, schools have been told to coordinate with discoms (BRPL, BYPL, TPDDL) for uninterrupted supply, provide separate meters for schools sharing premises, and explore solar power as a backup for those facing irregularities.

.