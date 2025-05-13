Survey, road fixes in works around India Gate in Delhi

New Delhi The civic body will work on improving the state of roads around Central Vista, based on the Central Road Research Institute findings. (HT Archive)

A third-party survey has been planned by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Traffic Police to streamline traffic flow in the areas surrounding the Kartavya Path, India Gate and C-Hexagon, officials aware of the matter said, citing an expected increase in traffic footfall once the new Common Central Secretariat (CCS)—part of the Central Vista overhaul—is constructed over the next few months.

An NDMC official on condition of anonymity said the survey will cover key roads, vehicular flow, peak traffic hours, and parking pressure and identify the demand for parking space, as well as potential sites.

“The findings will be used to improve parking management. At the same time, cooperation has been sought from traffic police to crack down on illegal parking and vending in the area,” the official said.

Rajeev Kumar, traffic DCP (New Delhi), said, “As per orders from seniors, NDMC is conducting a traffic survey in and around Central Vista to check for parking, and vehicular traffic, among other things. As of now, we are only helping them. We will start coordinating as soon as the project starts and official orders are given to us.”

Simultaneously, the civic body will work on improving the state of roads around Central Vista, based on the Central Road Research Institute findings, officials said. A CRRI survey in January and February found several faults on roads in the area, including Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, which is right next to the new secretariat.

“Heavily distressed due to NBCC construction. Concrete deposition were observed and drainage needs to be improved,” the CRRI report said recommending milling of 100mm surface. The Janpath section from this road to CP has also been found to be “heavily cracked” with depressions.

The analysis of the C-hexagon found that the “middle lanes are cracked” and there are “concrete patches at few locations”, CRRI said, recommending 50-60mm milling of the top surface before recarpeting the road. “Several of the roads were damaged as heavy vehicles pass through the roads during the construction work. The areas would be recarpeted before the new offices are operationalised,” the official said.