Sweater weather: Delhi gets cooler, mercury dips to 7.6°C

The Capital recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius (°C) on Monday – two degrees below normal and the lowest minimum thus far this winter season. Low temperature at night and calm winds also meant Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category, recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 333, a slight increase from Sunday’s reading of 328 (very poor), according to Central Pollution Control Board’s national bulletin at 4pm.

Before Monday, Delhi’s lowest minimum temperature recorded this season was 7.8°C on November 25. While the Safdarjung observatory is considered representational of Delhi’s weather, the Capital’s lowest minimum temperature--7.4°C--was recorded by the Lodhi Road observatory on Monday. Met officials say the mercury is likely to hover between 7-8°C till the first week of December.

“This is a prolonged spell of dry and cold northwesterly winds blowing towards Delhi, leading to a gradual drop in the minimum temperature. Until there is a western disturbance, which generally leads to a change in wind direction and an increase in the minimum temperature, Delhi will witness similar temperature till the first week of December,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.

These dry winds are also the reason for the high maximum temperature for this time of year. Delhi’s maximum temperature was 27.2°C on Monday – two degrees above normal. “A western disturbance tends to bring moisture to the region, making days cloudy, and the maximum temperature falls as less heat reaches the earth’s surface. The heat gets trapped close to the surface, raising the minimum temperature. Delhi is currently witnessing the opposite of that,” Jenamani said.

Forecasts show Delhi is likely to record a maximum and minimum temperature of 27°C and 8°C on Tuesday.

In terms of air quality, forecasts show the AQI will stay “very poor” on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Air quality is likely to deteriorate further on Tuesday but will remain in the ‘very poor’ category as meteorological conditions are likely to be highly unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants. The air quality is likely to improve after that but will remain in the ‘very poor’ category on November 30 and December 1, 2022,” said the Early Warning System, used by the Commission for Air Quality Management.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Delhi has not recorded a single “severe” air day since November 4, 2022.