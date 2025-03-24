Menu Explore
Take stricter action on helmet violation: Delhi Traffic Police

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Mar 24, 2025 06:50 AM IST

According to Delhi Traffic Police data, a total of 1,551 people lost their lives in road crashes last year

The Delhi Traffic Police have been asked to take stricter action over helmet-related violations, including disqualification and revocation of driving licence, and imposing challans, senior officers aware of the matter said.

According to officers, nearly 40% of deaths in road crashes last year were of two-wheeler riders — 611 riders were killed and 2,233 injured in crashes reported from across the national capital. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
According to officers, nearly 40% of deaths in road crashes last year were of two-wheeler riders — 611 riders were killed and 2,233 injured in crashes reported from across the national capital.

These are part of the directions issued regarding intensifying action erring two-wheeler riders in a circular sent to all traffic prosecuting personnel by additional commissioner of police (traffic headquarters) Satya Vir Katara late last month.

According to officers, nearly 40% of deaths in road crashes last year were of two-wheeler riders — 611 riders were killed and 2,233 injured in crashes reported from across the national capital. According to Delhi Traffic Police data, a total of 1,551 people lost their lives in road crashes last year.

“An analysis of the reasons behind deaths of two-wheeler riders showed that many of them were either without helmets or had not properly fastened their headgear due to which they suffered severe head injuries. Poor quality of helmets was another reason for the fatalities. Riding against the flow of traffic, high-speed, and red light jumping were the other reasons for deaths and injuries caused to such riders,” said additional commissioner of police (traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta.

Section 129 of the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act mandates every person, above the age of four, riding a two-wheeler or being carried on it shall while in a public place to wear good quality protective headgear.

“As per the rules, violation of helmet rules attracts a fine of 1,000. The officers of the rank of head constable and above of the Delhi Traffic Police are authorised to compound the offence. Following sub-section 4 of section 206 of the MV Act, the licence of the offender/rider is liable to be seized and forwarded to the licencing authority for disqualification or revocation proceedings under Section 19. We have directed all traffic prosecuting officials to follow the directions on ground,” Katara said in the circular.


