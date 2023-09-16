Teen objects after boy harasses his niece, is stabbed in Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy in Mansarovar Park in Shahdara, on Thursday, the Delhi Police said on Saturday. Police said the victim was allegedly stabbed as he objected to one of the suspects’ son harassing his niece. According to the police, the incident took place at 5pm on Thursday. (Representational image)

One of the suspects is aged 40, while his brother and the second suspect is aged 27, according to the police.

According to the police, the incident took place at 5pm on Thursday. Deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara), Rohit Meena, said the victim was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and is currently out of danger.

“The 40-year-old’s son, a minor, 16, allegedly harassed the victim’s niece, also a minor, 14, in New modern Shahdara Colony on Thursday. She informed the victim (her uncle) about the incident. The attack happened after the victim confronted the minor for harassing his niece. Later, the father and uncle of the boy interfered in the matter and stabbed the victim,” said Rohit Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara).

“Both of the arrested accused are already enlisted in the dossier of bad elements at the Mansarovar Park police station. Based on the victim’s statement, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian penal Code has been registered at Mansarovar Park police station. We will soon record the statement of the girl who was harassed under Section 164 of the CrPC. The role of other relatives of the suspects is also under our scanner,” he added.

The mother of the girl who was harassed alleged that her daughter was not the first girl the boy had troubled and that the suspects’ family was feared by many in the area. “My daughter is not the first girl that boy has harassed. When people ask the boy’s parents to control his behaviour, they threaten them. My brother-in-law (the victim) and others had gone there to tell the boy’s parents (about the incident) but he was stabbed,” she alleged.