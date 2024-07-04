 Teen waylaid, thrashed by rival’s father outside school | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Teen waylaid, thrashed by rival’s father outside school

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 05, 2024 05:38 AM IST

In a video of the alleged incident, a boy is dragged and beaten up by a man, who punches and slaps the victim, before another person intervened to save him

New Delhi

Delhi Police registered a case against unidentified persons and are probing the sequence of events. (Representative photo)
A teenager was waylaid and beaten up, allegedly by the family members of another student he had a scuffle with a few days ago, outside a private school in Vikaspuri, police said.

Delhi Police said a case was registered against unknown persons and the matter is being investigated.

In a video of the alleged incident, a boy is dragged and beaten up by a man, who punches and slaps the victim, before another person intervened to save him.

Locals alleged the accused, the father of the rival, was a loan recovery agent and brought bouncers to beat up the boy. Police said they are yet to establish the sequence of events and motive behind the assault. The injured teenager is stable, they said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said, “A video is being circulated on social media, in which some persons are being seen beating a person. Taking cognisance of the video and based on the statement of the injured, an FIR was registered on Wednesday at Vikaspuri police station.”

New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
