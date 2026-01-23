Teenager stabbed to death in Samaypur Badli; 5 held

New Delhi A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of six to seven people while he was taking space for a bonfire in outer north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday as they arrested four accused and apprehended a minor a day later. Police launched a probe and took statements of the boys and eyewitnesses (Representative photo)

Police identified the four arrested accused as Ajay Pandit (20); Sunny Singh (19); Raju (19); Suraj Prakash (18), besides the apprehended minor, aged around 17.

The victim, who used to do odd jobs to support his family in Siraspur, had allegedly made some remark last month against one of the accused which the latter didn’t appreciate and later decided to “teach him a lesson”, said officials.

According to police, the victim and his friends had set up a bonfire outside their house at around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, just when the accused approached them.

“One of them, Raju, 19, claimed that the victim had earlier threatened him for no reason. When he saw the victim taking space in the area, he went to the boy and started an argument. His five-six friends, who were nearby, joined him,” said a senior police officer.

DCP (outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said the group assaulted the victim and his friends and the fight soon escalated as they (accused) pulled out knives. “While the victim managed to evade initial strikes from two attackers, but he was fatally struck by another accused. A single deep stab wound on his chest, near his heart, killed him. The attackers fled the scene immediately as the victim started bleeding profusely.”

Police said the deceased sustained three to four stab wounds. Friends of the victim rushed him to BSA Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Police launched a probe and took statements of the boys and eyewitnesses.

“We called forensic and technical teams. CCTVs were scanned and dump data was analysed. We found information about the mobile phones which were used by the accused. Teams were sent on overnight raids to catch them as soon as possible. Within four to five hours, they caught five of the accused from different parts of Delhi,” said the DCP.

Investigators said Pandit, one of the four arrested accused, has been previously involved in an assault case and had “influenced” his friends to carry knives and “terrorise” locals.

“We have recovered one of the knives and are looking for other weapons used. We are also looking for absconding associates,” the DCP added.

A case has been registered at the Samaypur Badli police station following a complaint filed by the victim’s friends.