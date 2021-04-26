The Robin Hood Army : The army of plasma enablers

Even in the darkest moments, there’s always a glimmer of light. This glimmer shines brightly in the hearts of good samaritans who, amid the second wave of the pandemic, have been helping Delhiites survive and battle the deadly coronavirus infection. One such person is 30 years old Yugank Kapila, Head of Strategy and Operation, The Robin Hood Army, who spends his day dedicated to helping infected patients get better by receiving plasma donations. He does this with the help of his team of driven volunteers, who he terms as his Robins. “Basically since a couple of weeks the situation has become extremely bad and the demand for plasma has surged. To tackle this, the Robin Hood Army has started initiatives in various cities instructing it’s volunteers to go to people that they would know have been Covid positive in the recent past and convince them to donate plasma. From friends, families, house help to guards, the volunteers scan their entire inner circle to identify potential plasma donors and then convince them to donate plasma,” says Kapila.

Project Plasma is a Fever Network initiative to celebrate the super power of Covid recovered plasma donors, who are stepping forward amid the second wave of Covid, to donate their plasma to save lives of other infected patients.

Kapila, a SAP Consultant in an IT company by profession, understood early on that in order to tackle the chaotic plasma requests on the net, there has to be a process to it. “We have been getting surplus and overwhelming number of plasma requests and we have recruited teams to streamline the process. There’s one team that’s verifying the requests, then the other team collates the request in a particular format and shares it across groups. We then screen eligible plasma donors and connect them to the recipients. We started this initiative thinking even if we could help one person, that would be great,” he says.

Motivating potential plasma donors by dispelling their fears, Kapila informs, “A lot of donors are afraid of getting reinfected. But we try to explain to the donors that we will help you take all the precautions when you donate plasma. Don’t be afraid. Think that through this you will be able to save someone’s life. The fear of donating is nothing compared to the value of someone’s life. We try to motivate plasma donors. If the plasma donors have a problem with transportation, we help them with that too.”

With plans to utilise the rising curve of infection to save future lives, Kapila says, “The donors on ground aren’t able to match the number of requests from infected patients because the number of infected cases are too many. However, we have been maintaining the database of infected patients who can become potential plasma donors too.”

No fear is as big as the joy one gets from saving someone’s life. Kapila concludes, “Please come forward and donate and save people’s life. The joy that you get once you donate is unimaginable. The situation is really bad on ground, and if you are eligible to donate plasma, please do come forward and do it, because you have the power of making a difference and saving a life.”

You are a superhero if you have recovered from Covid 19 because you have the power to save a life! Call on 8800570768 to donate plasma and save lives.

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter