Thefts of phones, laptops, personal items in crowded areas in Delhi rise by 12%

Thefts of mobile phones, laptops, and other personal belongings in crowded places and public transports such as buses and trains in Delhi rose by nearly 12% between January 1 and March 31 this year as compared to the same period last year, according to an analysis of crime statistics shared by the Delhi Police on Sunday. The data shows that 27,066 first information reports (FIRs) were registered for theft of items from crowded places and public transport during the period this year as against 24,226 last year. (Representational image)

The data shows that 27,066 first information reports (FIRs) were registered for theft of items from crowded places and public transport during the period this year as against 24,226 last year: an increase of 2,840 cases (11.72%). The data also showed a drop in cases of burglary, house thefts, and vehicle thefts during the same period.

Overall FIRs under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the previously used Indian Penal Code (IPC) also saw a marginal drop in Delhi this year as compared to year, the Delhi Police said on Sunday, sharing crime statistics that showed that 358 fewer cases were registered this year till March 31.

While in the first quarter of 2024, a total of 64,256 FIRs under BNS and IPC were registered, the number came down to 63,898 FIRs this year till March 31, a drop of 0.55%. As many as 708 such FIRs were registered every day in the city between January 1 and March 31 this year. In 2023 during the same period, there were 82,534 FIRs registered under IPC, the data shows.

To be sure, BNS, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), were rolled out on July 1, 2024. BNS replaced the colonial era IPC. However, police are still registering FIRs under IPC if the offence happened before enactment of BNS.

Police data shows that while 2,017 burglary and 3,644 house theft cases were registered in 2024 till March 31, the numbers came down to 1,725 and 3,578 during the period this year. There were 9,080 vehicle thefts reported in the first quarter of last year while 9,070 FIRs, meaning 10 fewer such cases, were registered this year till March 31. In 2023 till March 31, 1,731 cases of burglary, 4,974 cases of house theft, and 9,288 cases of vehicle thefts were registered in the city. There were 40,900 other theft FIRs in 2023 till March 31, as against 24,226 and 27,066 cases registered in the first quarter of 2024 and 2025, the data shows.

To be sure, FIRs related to burglaries, vehicle thefts, house thefts and other thefts are registered online through the Motor Vehicle (MV) Theft App and Property Theft App, which were launched by the Delhi Police in 2015 and 2022, allowing residents to file e-FIRs related to such thefts on their own.

“The increase in registration of FIRs related to other thefts should be accounted by the fact that many such e-FIRs are filed pertaining to thefts happening in moving interstate public transports such as trains, buses, and Delhi Metro trains. The complainants file their e-FIRs in Delhi, as they trust the Delhi Police for quick and fair action,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

Similarly, cases registered under specialised laws such as Arms Act, NDPS Act, Excise Act and Gambling Act saw a steep rise this year from last year. While 4,143 cases under the four Acts were registered last year, the numbers rose to 6,836 this year, which is an increase of nearly 2,700 cases.

“The decline in cases of burglary, house theft and motor vehicle theft is a result of the intensified police presence and street patrolling apart from the constant action by teams of the Delhi Police against criminals and gangs involved in such crimes. Similarly, we witnessed a sharp rise in the registration of FIRs under the specialised laws due to our zero-tolerance policy and persistent action against smuggling, sale, and supply of narcotic substances, illegal firearms, and illicit liquor,” said Devesh Chandra Srivastava, special commissioner of police (crime).