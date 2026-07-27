‘This is just the beginning’: Dipke vows to continue campaign

New Delhi: A day after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) dissolved its 37-day protest at Jantar Mantar over former minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, founder Abhijeet Dipke said it was just the beginning and the party had a long way to go. Dipke thanked all CJP supporters who assembled in unprecedented numbers across the country to protest the alleged NEET paper leak. (HT PHOTO)

Dipke, who’s suffering from typhoid and undergoing treatment, issued a video statement on Sunday. He said, “I want to thank those who criticised and doubted us, and said that we were not serious and did not know how to protest. Had they not questioned or criticised us, we wouldn’t have improved. We progressed because of legitimate criticism. I have been reiterating since day one... that this is just the beginning, and the CJP has a long way to go, which it will. ”

Dipke also thanked all CJP supporters who assembled in unprecedented numbers across the country to protest the alleged NEET paper leak.

He said the 37 days of the protest were “really, really difficult” for him and the team, and he thanked them. “I really want to thank all those who supported us and believed in us when everybody was doubting us,” Dipke said, while apologising for not being able to meet his supporters on the last day of the protest due to his health.

He said: “I couldn’t meet them, or thank them. I had a high fever, with a body temperature of 101 degrees (Fahrenheit). That’s why I had to come back home.”