Three arrested for robbing people by posing as beggars in south Delhi

Three men have been arrested over the past week for allegedly targeting commuters in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas and nearby areas by posing as beggars and snatching their jewellery. The accused Arjun Nath, Toofan Nath and Chand Nath — all in their 20s — are cousins and residents of south Delhi. (Representational image)

The accused Arjun Nath, Toofan Nath and Chand Nath — all in their 20s — are cousins and residents of south Delhi’s Bhatti Mines area. They are involved in over 10-12 similar cases on traffic signals in Hauz Khas, police said.

Police said the matter came to light on June 6 when a 30-year-old resident of Faridabad alleged that he was in his car on the August Kranti Marg when three men approached him by posing as beggars. As he took out his wallet to give them money, they engaged him in a conversation and snatched his gold ring.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (south) Ankit Chauhan said, “More than 60 CCTVs in the locality were scanned. We mapped out possible escape routes of the accused and analysed them. Meanwhile, the team also remained alert in the area to catch the accused. We found that they boarded an auto near the spot and deboarded at Bhatti Mines.”

Police said Arjun was arrested after multiple raids last week. The stolen ring was recovered and the remaining two accused were also arrested later.

During interrogation, police said they found that the brothers would target multiple bike-borne men and car drivers at traffic signals in Hauz Khas and nearby areas.