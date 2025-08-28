Three assaulted by bouncers outside Connaught Place bar after row over dhol player

Three men, including two advocates, were allegedly assaulted by bouncers and staff of a Connaught Place bar early Sunday after they objected to the harassment of a dhol player outside, police said. A case has been registered under sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation. (Representational image)

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 1.15am outside a Block N bar when the victims — Dharmendra Kumar, 36, Naveen Kumar, 31, and their friend Naveen Shaukin, 28 — were returning home after dinner and drinks.

According to Dharmendra’s complaint, the trio had stepped out for a smoke and paid a dholwala outside to play for them. “The complainant said a bouncer came out, abused him, and tried to drive the dholwala away. When the trio stopped him, he called over others. They pinned the victims to the ground and thrashed them,” the officer said.

Police said the men were taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital. A case has been registered under sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation. CCTV footage is being examined, and the role of the bar staff and management is under probe, officials added.