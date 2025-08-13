Three booked for sexual assault, blackmail of Delhi HC staffer

The Delhi Police has registered a case against three men for allegedly sexually assaulting a 31-year-old Delhi high court staffer and blackmailing her by threatening to release her private videos. Officials said the FIR was lodged last week after the woman filed a police complaint. Officers said the woman contacted police last week after renewed threats. (Representational image)

Police said the complainant has known the main accused, a north Delhi coaching centre employee in his 30s, since 2017. In her complaint, she alleged that she was assaulted on multiple occasions since 2018, both in Delhi and Ghaziabad. She has also accused the trio of recording the assault and using the footage to extort and sexually assault her repeatedly.

“The woman has told us that she came in contact with the main accused when she joined his coaching centre to prepare for a competitive exam. They became friends and he called her over to his apartment in north Delhi. When she reached his place, he offered her a spiked drink and then gang-raped her along with his brother and his friend. The accused also shot a video of the act and began blackmailing the woman,” said a senior police officer.

Officers said the woman contacted police last week after renewed threats. “She has also alleged that she was raped in Ghaziabad by one of the accused. We have accepted her complaint and her statement will be recorded before the magistrate. Since multiple incidents are mentioned in the complaint, we are conducting an inquiry and will bring the accused in for questioning,” said the senior officer.

DCP (north) Raja Banthia confirmed that a case has been registered at Timarpur police station and further inquiry is on.