Three children injured in Delhi's Seelampur in celebratory firing

Updated on Aug 06, 2022 11:49 PM IST
Police reached the spot at J-block, Jhuggie area, Seelampur where it was revealed that a function was being organised by Qutubddin to celebrate the birth of his child, a senior police officer said.
PTI | , New Delhi

Three minors got injured on Saturday evening in a celebratory firing during a function in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said.

According to the police, they received information around 7 pm that three children have been injured due to firing.

During the celebration, Aamir alias Hamza fired a bullet. The bullet rebounded from the ground and injured three children, aged about seven to eight years who were playing there, the officer said.

The children were shifted to the hospital and are out of danger. Efforts are on to apprehend the accused person, police added.

