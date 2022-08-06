Three children injured in Delhi's Seelampur in celebratory firing
Three minors got injured on Saturday evening in a celebratory firing during a function in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said.
According to the police, they received information around 7 pm that three children have been injured due to firing.
Police reached the spot at J-block, Jhuggie area, Seelampur where it was revealed that a function was being organised by Qutubddin to celebrate the birth of his child, a senior police officer said.
During the celebration, Aamir alias Hamza fired a bullet. The bullet rebounded from the ground and injured three children, aged about seven to eight years who were playing there, the officer said.
The children were shifted to the hospital and are out of danger. Efforts are on to apprehend the accused person, police added.
-
Meerut’s Priyanka walks away with silver, 3rd athlete from U.P. to bag medal at ’22 CWG
LUCKNOW Priyanka Goswami loves to keep an eye on local athletics meets in her home town in Meerut and doesn't miss a chance to watch the young athletes running on the tracks of the Kailash Prakash Stadium whenever she gets time. Goswami's hard work paid rich dividends on Saturday as she shattered a three-year-old national record to win the silver medal in the women's 10,000m race walk.
-
Now, flavoured fresh beer in U.P.’s Prayagraj from August 20
Beer lover of Sangam city now have a big reason to cheer up. Come August 20 and these zythophiles (beer lovers) will be able to enjoy freshly brewed beer as the Prayagraj's first microbrewery is all set to open in Civil Lines from that day. Following this, two bar owners from the city had applied for setting up microbreweries on their premises. District excise officer, Prayagraj, Jitendra Kumar Singh further said the first microbrewery will start functioning from August 20.
-
Three youths commit suicide in Lucknow, two faced financial crisis
Three persons including a 16-year-old girl committed suicide in separate incidents in the state capital on Saturday. Police said, two of the three persons committed suicide due to financial crisis. This included a 30-year-old shop salesman who committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in Alambagh locality. In another incident, a 27-year-old man also committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in Sairpur area.
-
Payagraj Nagar Nigam serves house tax notice on historic Bharti Bhawan library
A public library in Loknath area of Sangam city, Bharti Bhawan, has been served a house tax notice from the Prayagraj Nagar Nigam. The PNN letter claims that the total tax liability on the library is Rs 2.84 lakh including the interest over the due tax not been paid since 2018-19. The PNN is charging an annual amount of Rs 18,000 as house tax from the library since 2018-19.
-
MHA’s police ranking: Chamba inches to top spot among 13 districts
Outperforms Shimla which gets second rank followed by Solan In a major achievement that signifies use of technology for effective policing in the country, Chamba district police have been ranked at the top spot among 13 police districts in Himachal Pradesh for taking prompt action in FIRs and a swift response in case of road accidents. Last year, Chamba was at the bottom of the ranking list.
