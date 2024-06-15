Three held for shooting at 4 in Welcome Colony

Two days after four people were injured in a shooting in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area, three men have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said on Saturday. “Raids were conducted, leading to the arrest of the three accused,” said police, that during interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that one of their associates wanted the primary target killed. (Representational Image)

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that accused were identified as Mohammed Faizan, 21, a resident of Loni; Mohammed Mohsin, 22, a resident of Jafrabad; and Mohammed Junaid, 32, also a resident of Loni.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

On Thursday, the suspects shot and injured Waseem Ali, 33, a resident of Shastri Park; Mohammed Asif, 30, a resident of Chauhan Banger; and Mohammed Shareef, 70, and Mohammed Sultan, 70, both residents of Janta Mazdoor Colony who were sleeping on the footpath, said police. They further reported that Waseem, who has 17 criminal cases registered against him, was the primary target.

A case was registered on charges of attempted murder, and an investigation was launched.

“The team mounted a technical surveillance and thoroughly analysed the CCTV footage from the vicinity. Information gathered from local sources led to the identification of the suspects,” DCP Tirkey said.

Following the aforementioned surveillance and analysis, raids were conducted, leading to the arrest of the three accused. During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that one of their associates wanted Waseem killed, and they were tasked with eliminating him. Police said Junaid was responsible for bringing Waseem to the Welcome area, where the other accused were waiting. Junaid has 34 prior criminal cases registered against him, said an officer associated with the case.