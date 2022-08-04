Three held in Delhi for duping 50 persons online
A married couple and their associate were arrested for allegedly duping people by posting fake advertisements about selling electronic items at discounted prices on social media websites, police said on Wednesday.
Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani identified the arrested persons as Love Pahwa (24), his wife Kiran Nagpal (38) and their associate Mukesh Luthra (26), who allegedly duped at least 50 people from different states in the last six months.
Police said that a 32-year-old Delhi resident filed a complaint on June 17, stating he saw an advertisement on a Facebook page selling a laptop. “When he contacted the given mobile number, he was assured that the laptop would be provided to him at a lower rate of ₹45,000 and asked to transfer some money in advance. He transferred ₹15,000 in first instalment and was later convinced to transfer at least 50% of the total amount. He then transferred ₹5,000 through UPI,” Rangnani said.
Police said that the victim was then asked to transfer ₹2,200 for courier charges. He ended up paying ₹22,200 in total and realised he had been defrauded when neither the laptop was delivered nor did the alleged sellers pick up his calls.
During investigation, the team obtained the beneficiary account details and began technical surveillance. “Based on our findings, we raided an address in Laxmi Nagar and apprehended the three persons and collected digital evidence,” she said.
She added that the arrested persons’ interrogation revealed that Love Pahwa is the mastermind. “He told us that he and his associate would check details of possible targets from posts and advertisements on Facebook pages regarding sale of electronics and hardware items. Then they would collect contact numbers of interested customers from the comments posted on the pages and call them, offering items at discounted prices. They would then convince them to transfer at least half the amount as an advance, and some more as a delivery charge,” the officer said.
-
HC stays proceedings in case seeking removal of Shahi Eidgah mosque
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Wednesday stayed proceedings pending before the Mathura court in a suit filed by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and others seeking to remove the Shahi Eidgah Masjid, allegedly built on the land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. The court also directed respondents to file counter-affidavits by the next date of hearing in the case, which will be fixed by the registrar later.
-
Beware of fake calls asking you to pay power bills, says UPPCL
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has issued an alert for its consumers against fake calls/messages that motivate them to pay electricity bills through payment links sent via SMS and whatsapp. The corporation urged consumers to report such calls on toll-free number 1912, stated a press release by UPPCL. Consumers are advised to pay their bills on the counters of UPPCL, E-Suvidha Kendra, CSC Centre, or Vidyut Sakhi.
-
Jewar airport to be ready by Oct 2024
The Jewar International Airport will be ready by October 2024 while testing for the airport operations will start from March 2024. Industrial development minster in the state government Nand Gopal 'Nandi' on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. During the meeting, the minister informed that the Jewar International Airport, also known as Noida International Airport, would be ready by October 2024.
-
CM asks police chief to increase security of rebel MLAs
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde has taken a serious note of the attack on former minister and rebel MLA Uday Samant's car in Pune and has directed the state police chief on Wednesday to ramp up security of the MLAs in his camp. Shinde then directed the director general of police to increase security of the rebel MLAs. When asked, DGP Rajnish Seth said, “I cannot discuss the security details of MLAs.”
-
BJP K’taka chief meets Amit Shah, apprises about BJYM leader’s murder
Karnataka BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday called on Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and had a discussion on the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada district. The Union home minister is arriving in Bengaluru on Wednesday night to take part in an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry on Thursday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics