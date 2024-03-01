Three JNU students injured in clash between two groups inside campus: Police

Three students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were injured in a clash between two groups over the selection of election committee members general body meeting (GBM) on Friday, police said. The violence occurred in the university’s School of Languages building late on Thursday night. (JNU official website)

The violence took place in the university’s School of Languages building on Thursday night.

According to police, a physical altercation broke out between members of left-backed groups including All India Students Association (AISA), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) with both sides blaming each other for it.

JNU students’ union (JNUSU) has been preparing for the college polls the preparations of which have begun.

The student union has been conducting GBMs for selecting the election committee members.

This process was the major bone of contention between the two groups which escalated into violence.

“PCR calls were received at around 1:15 am regarding a scuffle between students at GBM in JNU. Multiple complaints have been received in this regard and the allegations are being verified,” said Rohit Kumar Meena, DCP (southwest).

“We have received the complaints from both sides and are verifying the sequence of events,” another police officer said.

The officer added, “The three students, Anwesha Rai, Madhurima and Shaurya have been admitted to the Safdarjung hospital.”

While members of both sides have blamed each other for the violence, some videos circulating on social media show a man throwing a bicycle at students.

The university authorities are yet to respond, and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.