Three killed after being run over by train in northwest Delhi

Published on Oct 26, 2022 12:01 AM IST

Police said the incident occurred on Monday evening near the 13-km pole between Badli yard and Holambi.

Police have shifted the bodies to Subzi Mandi mortuary. (AFP file)
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI Three men were killed after they were caught on train tracks with two trains coming from opposite directions in northwest Delhi, police officers said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday evening near the 13-km pole between Badli yard and Holambi. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Hafiz (19), Noor Mohammad (20) and Mohammad Riyazul (21), who worked at a factory in the Badli Industrial Area and lived in the neighbouring Rana Park in Siraspur village.

A senior officer, asking not to be named, said that they received information by the sole survivor of the incident, identified as Mohammad Ehsan. “According to him, the incident occurred, when the four (including the three deceased) were returning to their homes… They were caught between two trains coming from opposite directions… While Ehsan survived by sitting between the tracks, the others tried to cross the track,” the officer said.

Police have shifted the bodies to Subzi Mandi mortuary and their relatives have been informed.

Story Saved
×
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
