Three labourers held for trying to enter Parliament using forged documents

New Delhi: Three men, who were working as construction workers at Parliament House, were arrested for allegedly trying to enter the complex using forged Aadhar Cards on Tuesday afternoon, the day counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, police said. Parliament building complex (Representative Photo)

Police said a case of impersonation, forgery and criminal conspiracy was registered against the trio at the Parliament police station. Investigators are trying to ascertain if the trio committed the crime as part of a conspiracy and whether more people were involved in it, said police.

According to the police, the labourers were working at the Parliament building complex for the past three months. Two of them had Aadhar Cards having similar Aadhar numbers but different photos.

As per the first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint of Central Industrial Security Force inspector Balmukund Thakur, around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) detected three workers, identified by their single names Kasim, Monis, and Soyab, trying to get entry through iron gate number 3 of Parliament House using a casual entry pass. The security officials, however, found it to be forged.

The trio were then handed over to the police with a complaint, and a probe was launched to ascertain a criminal conspiracy angle.

“During the enquiry, it was found that Kasim was impersonating Monis and possessing an Aadhar Card on which he had used his original photograph while the Aadhar Card possessed by Monis had his name and photograph, but its serial numbers were the same as those used by Kasim. The addresses on the Aadhar Card were identical. Soyab’s Aadhar Card had a residential address that was similar to that of Kasim’s residential address”, said a police officer citing the contents of the FIR.

“All three workers were hired by contractor Sahnawaj Alam. It seems either one or both Aadhar Cards, which belonged to Kasim and Monis, were forged”, the officer said, quoting the FIR, and added that all the arrested workers were from Uttar Pradesh.

This comes six months after a major security breach at the Parliament on December 13 last year.