 Three labourers held for trying to enter Parliament using forged documents | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three labourers held for trying to enter Parliament using forged documents

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 07, 2024 12:42 PM IST

Police said a case of impersonation, forgery and criminal conspiracy was registered against the trio at the Parliament police station

New Delhi: Three men, who were working as construction workers at Parliament House, were arrested for allegedly trying to enter the complex using forged Aadhar Cards on Tuesday afternoon, the day counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections, police said.

Parliament building complex (Representative Photo)
Parliament building complex (Representative Photo)

Police said a case of impersonation, forgery and criminal conspiracy was registered against the trio at the Parliament police station. Investigators are trying to ascertain if the trio committed the crime as part of a conspiracy and whether more people were involved in it, said police.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

According to the police, the labourers were working at the Parliament building complex for the past three months. Two of them had Aadhar Cards having similar Aadhar numbers but different photos.

As per the first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint of Central Industrial Security Force inspector Balmukund Thakur, around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) detected three workers, identified by their single names Kasim, Monis, and Soyab, trying to get entry through iron gate number 3 of Parliament House using a casual entry pass. The security officials, however, found it to be forged.

The trio were then handed over to the police with a complaint, and a probe was launched to ascertain a criminal conspiracy angle.

“During the enquiry, it was found that Kasim was impersonating Monis and possessing an Aadhar Card on which he had used his original photograph while the Aadhar Card possessed by Monis had his name and photograph, but its serial numbers were the same as those used by Kasim. The addresses on the Aadhar Card were identical. Soyab’s Aadhar Card had a residential address that was similar to that of Kasim’s residential address”, said a police officer citing the contents of the FIR. 

“All three workers were hired by contractor Sahnawaj Alam. It seems either one or both Aadhar Cards, which belonged to Kasim and Monis, were forged”, the officer said, quoting the FIR, and added that all the arrested workers were from Uttar Pradesh. 

This comes six months after a major security breach at the Parliament on December 13 last year.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Three labourers held for trying to enter Parliament using forged documents
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On