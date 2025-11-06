Three of a family, including two sisters, held in murder case

Delhi Police’s crime branch on Wednesday arrested three members of a family, including two sisters, for allegedly killing the husband of one of them in south Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj in May, officials said. The accused were identified as Mohammad Samsad’s wife, her sister, and brother-in-law, Izaam alias Nizam. Police said Samsad succumbed to his stab injuries during treatment (File photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Pankaj Kumar said the 30-year-old victim was stabbed during a fight between his family members and in-laws on May 21 over a domestic dispute. “Samsad’s wife told her family members about the harassment and they in turn entered into a fight with his family members. During the assault, Samsad was stabbed and it led to his death,” DCP Kumar said.

Police said Samsad succumbed to his stab injuries during treatment, while several others were injured in the clash. Personnel from Kalindi Kunj police station, where the case was registered, had earlier arrested six people in the matter. However, Samsad’s wife, her sister, and Izaam had been absconding since the incident.

A Delhi court declared the trio proclaimed offenders on September 15 after they failed to appear before investigators despite multiple summons. Acting on technical surveillance and human intelligence, the crime branch traced them to Narela industrial area in outer Delhi and arrested them after a raid on Monday, the DCP said.

During interrogation, police said the motive stemmed from an earlier family dispute. Samsad allegedly harassed his wife, blaming her sister for the death of his brother, who had been married to her and had reportedly died by suicide a few months earlier.

The DCP said the three accused were handed over to the local police for further investigation.