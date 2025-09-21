Three suspected Gogi gang members nabbed after shoot-out in Rohini

Three men claiming links to the Gogi gang were arrested after a brief but intense exchange of fire with a Budh Vihar police crack team in Rohini’s Sector 24 early Saturday, police said. At least 13 rounds were fired between five alleged criminals and the raiding party on an isolated stretch near Bankey Bihari Mandir. The police intercepted the Swift car and signalled the driver to stop. On sensing police presence, the occupants rammed their car into the patrol vehicle and tried to flee, opening indiscriminate fire. (Representational image)

Of the six shots fired by the police, two struck suspects in the leg. “The injured men and one associate were overpowered, while two others scaled a wall near the Rithala drain and fled,” a police officer said.

The arrested men were identified as Ashrook Khan alias Lallu, 23; Irfan (single name), 21; and Nitesh Sharma, 30. Three firearms were recovered from them. Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Rajiv Ranjan said their arrest averted a planned shooting at the home of a Gau Rakshak Dal member who had recently called a maha sabha over an earlier mob lynching and assault involving Lallu and his associates.

“Lallu had also circulated a video of the assault on Instagram to project his association and clout with the Gogi gang. When we received information about Lallu’s firing plan, police teams were activated to foil the attack by nabbing him and his associates,” Ranjan said.

According to Ranjan, Budh Vihar’s crack team was on night patrol when they received a tip-off that Lallu and his associates would be travelling in a white Swift car to fire at the target’s office or residence near Avantika, Rohini. The suspects were expected to pass through Sector 24 to assert gang dominance.

Around 2.40am near Bankey Bihari Mandir, the police intercepted the Swift and signalled the driver to stop. “On sensing police presence, the occupants rammed their car into the patrol vehicle and tried to flee, opening indiscriminate fire,” Ranjan said. “The police team immediately took tactical positions and returned fire. Lallu and Irfan sustained leg injuries, while Nitesh Sharma was overpowered. Two others escaped. The injured were shifted to hospital and later arrested along with Sharma.”

Police described Lallu as a notorious criminal linked to the Gogi gang who also runs his own “Nassroo gang,” named after his brother Nasrrudin, currently in jail in two murder cases registered at Bawana and Sultanpuri police stations and 12 other serious offences. Lallu himself faces five serious charges, including two attempted murders and two robberies.