Three top contenders proposed Rekha Gupta’s name

The suspense over Delhi’s new chief minister ended Wednesday evening as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Rekha Gupta as its pick, bringing an end to 11 days of speculation following the party’s sweeping victory in the state elections. BJP leaders at the legislative party meeting on Wednesday. (ANI)

The high-profile legislature meeting at the Delhi BJP headquarters, where her name was announced, was marked by celebration, with party workers dancing and supporters eagerly backing their leaders.

Though the meeting was officially scheduled for 7.30pm, crowds began gathering at Pandit Pant Marg as early as 1pm. As the evening progressed and senior party leaders arrived, the crowd swelled, and rumours spread quickly. At various points, different names surfaced as potential chief ministers, triggering premature celebrations by their supporters. But each time, they were told to wait for the official announcement.

When Gupta’s name was finally announced, the response inside the meeting hall was overwhelmingly positive.

Party leaders said three key contenders — New Delhi MLA Parvesh Verma, Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta, and Greater Kailash MLA Satish Upadhyay — proposed her name. The proposal was seconded by nine MLAs, including Ashish Sood, Manjinder Sirsa, Pradyuman Rajput, Anil Sharma, and Poonam Sharma, ensuring her unanimous election as leader of the legislature party.

The meeting was attended by Delhi’s seven BJP MPs, central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and OP Dhankar, Delhi BJP election in-charge Baijayant Panda, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, and several other senior leaders.

BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the moment Gupta’s name was announced; the room erupted in applause. “Excitement overshadowed the atmosphere,” he told HT. “Rekha Gupta is a capable leader who will fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making Delhi a developed and prosperous city. The BJP has always been a pioneer in women’s empowerment, and this is yet another example.”

Parvesh Verma, one of the three MLAs who proposed her name, said the decision reflected the BJP’s commitment to elevating women in leadership.

“Hearty congratulations to Rekha Gupta ji, MLA from Shalimar Bagh, on being elected the leader of the BJP Delhi Legislative Party,” he posted on X. “Under PM Modi’s guidance, the BJP’s double-engine government will establish new dimensions of progress and development in Delhi. For the BJP, Nari Shaktikaran (women’s empowerment) is not just a slogan but a real commitment, and Delhi getting a woman chief minister is proof of Modi ji’s dedication to Nari Shakti.”

Satish Upadhyay said Delhi will progress under Rekha Gupta leadership. “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the esteemed Rekha Gupta Ji on being elected as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Under your capable leadership, Delhi will achieve new heights. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Delhi will now move towards a new era of development,” said Upadhyay.

Rohini MLA Gupta, who also backed Gupta’s name, said, “I have full faith that under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, she will establish new dimensions of good governance and prosperity in Delhi.”

Senior BJP leaders emphasised that Gupta’s selection was part of the party’s broader strategy to position new leadership in key states. “Rekha Gupta’s election is a significant moment for the BJP in Delhi. She has been a grassroots worker, and her leadership will strengthen the party’s base in the capital,” said a senior leader present at the meeting.