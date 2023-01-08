Tihar officials reshuffled in bid to rein in controversies

At least 57 deputy and assistant superintendents posted in Delhi’s jails were transferred on Saturday, as Sanjay Baniwal, the new director general, seeks to overhaul prison management in the wake of multiple controversies reported last year.

The 57 officers have been ordered to report to their new posts immediately. HT has seen a copy of the order.

Baniwal was brought in to head Delhi’s prisons on November 4after the government transferred Sandeep Goel, who was then suspended on December 21. Goel has been accused of helping Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, an inmate of jail 7, circumvent rules.

According to Saturday’s order, 38 assistant superintendents and 19 deputy superintendents were transferred to other jails. There are 16 sub- jails in the three prison complexes of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli. Each jail is headed by a superintendent, who is assisted by deputy and assistant superintendents.

“The sudden transfer took everyone by surprise. This was done to ensure that prisoners did not get the choice of officers to guard or watch over them,” a jail warden said, seeking anonymity. “There were some officers who were posted in specific jails for long durations. This will break the nexus, if any, between prisoners and jail officers.”

The transfers come in the backdrop of the prison department recovering at least 117 cell phones in 15 days from prisoners. After suspending five jail officers (Mandoli jail phones recovery), the new DG had ordered inspection and checking of prohibited items across all jails.

Last month, Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena also started a fortnightly prison review meeting with the new prison chief because of the controversies and allegations of corruption in Delhi jails. Many prison officials say this is the first time in many years that the LG is holding a review meeting with DG (Prisons). Two such meetings have been held till date.

Among those transferred on Saturday was an assistant superintendent who had complained he was threatened by Jain. The Aam Aadmi Party has denied the allegations and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of weaving a false narrative because Jain’s case is due for a bail hearing.

Last month, Baniwal had suspended at least five officers after an inspection led to the recovery of eight cellphones and eight sharp weapons in the Mandoli prison complex. In the controversy surrounding Jain, in which he was seen getting a body massage from other prisoners, the jail superintendent and three others were suspended.

The AAP has denied Jain was getting a massage and said it was a physiotherapy session for Jain, who was injured after falling in the bathroom inside the prison.

