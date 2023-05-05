CCTV video shows Tillu Tajpuriya's body stabbed in presence of cops in Tihar

A purported CCTV video of slain gangster Tillu Tajpuriya's body being dragged in Tihar jail has gone viral. The footage shows the gangster's body being taken out of the cell. Soon few inmates begin stabbing the body in the presence of police personnel inside the prison.



Sunil Mann alias Tillu Tajpuriya, was killed after being stabbed 92 times by rival gang members Yogesh Tunda and others in Tihar jail on May 2. The purported CCTV video of the body of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya being dragged by cops inside Tihar jail. (Twitter/ANI)

Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in the Rohini court shootout case, was killed after being attacked by rival gang members Yogesh Tunda and others in Delhi's Tihar jail.

The gruesome murder was caught on the CCTV camera inside the high-risk ward of Tihar. Tajpuriya was stabbed 92 times as blood splattered the ground where the gang war erupted. He was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Hospital where he was declared dead.

According to a police official, Yogesh alias Tunda and Deepak alias Teetar had attacked Tajpuriya by breaking the iron grills of the ward which separated both the gangs in the same ward.



They used bed sheets to climb down to Tajpuriya's ground-floor ward from the first floor around 6.15 am and attacked him.

Tajpuriya, 33, was the mastermind behind the killing of Delhi's dreaded gangster Gogi, who was shot inside Rohini court premises in 2021.

Gogi had come to court for hearing when he was shot dead by two gunmen. The assailants were members of the Tillu gang and were shot dead by the police team.

After his murder, Tajpuriya had been lodged at a ground floor ward and was facing a life threat. He was aresident of Tajpur village near Alipur in Delhi. Tajpuriya was arrested in 2016 for multiple crimes and since then had been in jail.

