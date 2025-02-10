‘To discuss key issues’, BJP leaders meet new MLAs in Delhi

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Delhi assembly polls, the party’s senior leadership held talks with the newly elected MLAs, asking them to maintain transparency and to immediately initiate work towards the city’s improvement. BJP leaders at the party’s Delhi unit office. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The BJP won 48 seats in the 70-member House, ending a 27-year exile from the Capital and ousting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had been in power in Delhi over the last decade.

On Sunday, the winning candidates held interactions with Delhi’s Lok Sabha MPs, along with national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, national vice president Baijayant Panda, and state president Virendra Sachdeva.

A BJP leader said that the newly elected MLAs were provided guidance on working within organisational and administrative frameworks.

“Senior leaders emphasised that all MLAs should maintain complete transparency in their working style. They drew attention to points raised in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory message and MLAs were asked to start efforts to build a “developed Delhi” without wasting any time,” the leader said, declining to be named.

The Delhi BJP office at Pant Marg wore a festive look, decorated with tricolour lights, large portraits of party ideologues, even as sweets were distributed and the MLAs were welcomed amid traditional Uttarkhandi music. Senior leaders tutored them about their political responsibilities, party discipline and public conduct.

All BJP leaders maintained that the “central leadership will decide who will be the next chief minister of Delhi, and that a “BJP worker” will be made CM.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who has been elected from Rajouri Garden, said Sunday’s meeting was to discuss the priorities of works to be taken up in various areas. “The key issues are water, sewage system, air pollution and cleaning Yamuna water, all these are priorities,” he said.

Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who defeated Manish Sisodia in Jangpura, said: “The election became one-sided based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s guarantee. We will take forward PM Modi’s guarantees and will work for the development. Arvind Kejriwal did not fulfil any promise. We will deliver on the guarantees.”

Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal said the meeting was to introduce the newly elected MLAs. “Prime Minister Modi has made it very clear in his speech yesterday that BJP will fulfil every resolution. We will fulfil every resolution,” he added.

Matiala MLA Sandeep Sehrawat, said that the focus is right now to deliver on the promises. “In our area, we will provide more facilities to youth, a stadium should be developed and the west campus (of Delhi University) will be started.”