Top cop tells officers to curb sale of drugs in Delhi

New Delhi: The commissioner of police (CP) Satish Golchha has directed all senior police officers in the city work on curbing sale of drugs in their areas, gangster activities and cyber crime.The orders were passed in a crime review meeting on Thursday afternoon with station house officers of all police stations in the city. In a presentation, the SHOs were informed about the performance of all police stations (Shutterstock)

“He laid out the objectives for the year and said that controlling drug use, organised crime by gangsters and cyber crime are his priority. He said that specialised units are working on dismantling drugs-selling networks but local police should also work on it,” an officer present in the meeting said.

Another officer said that the CP also expressed the need for a dedicated police station for complaints related to women in each district, just like there are cyber police stations.

In a presentation, the SHOs were informed about the performance of all police stations. “For instance, five police stations with maximum PCR calls were shown, which meant that the area needed more attention as an increased number of issues were being reported there. Similarly, five police stations with repetitive PCR calls were also shown, which meant that the station was not responding in the first call,” a second officer said.

An IPS officer said that in his decades long service, it was the first time that SHOs were present in the crime review meeting. “The CP said that he will try to take the meeting with SHOs quarterly,” the officer said.

Crime review meetings are usually held in the police headquarters every fortnight, amid the presence of deputy commissioners of police, joint commissioners and special commissioners.