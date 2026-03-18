New Delhi, The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory ahead of a 'Kisan Panchayat' scheduled at Ramlila Maidan on March 19. Traffic curbs in central Delhi tomorrow for Kisan Panchayat

Organised by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha , the event is expected to draw a large gathering between 6 am and 4 pm.

Police said restrictions and diversions will be enforced on a need basis in areas surrounding Ramlila Maidan, particularly along Jawaharlal Nehru Marg.

According to the advisory, vehicular movement from Ajmeri Gate towards Ramlila Maidan via Asaf Ali Road will not be permitted. Commuters have been advised to take JLN Marg as an alternate route for their onward journey.

Traffic congestion is likely on several key stretches, including JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate, Minto Road, Delhi Gate and the Kamla Market roundabout, especially during the arrival and dispersal of participants.

Special diversion arrangements have also been made for heavy vehicles and buses. Vehicles coming from north and west Delhi and heading towards Ajmeri Gate and beyond will be diverted from Rani Jhansi Chowk via Rani Jhansi Road and Panchkuian Road, the advisory said.

Commuters travelling to the New Delhi Railway Station from the Ajmeri Gate side have been advised to take the route via Rani Jhansi Road, Panchkuian Road, Connaught Circus and Minto Road.

Regarding parking arrangements, visitors attending the event can park their vehicles at Mata Sundari College parking. Buses will have a designated alighting point at Delhi Gate and will be parked at Rajghat or Power House parking areas. No buses will be allowed to proceed on JLN Marg beyond Delhi Gate, the advisory said.

Parking is strictly prohibited on both carriageways of JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and Chaman Lal Marg. Any vehicle found parked in violation will be towed and the owner prosecuted according to law.

The traffic police have urged commuters to use public transport where possible and follow the directions of personnel deployed on the ground to minimise delays.

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