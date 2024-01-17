Traffic curbs in Delhi due to Republic Day Parade rehearsals. Check alternative routes

The Delhi Police has issued an advisory on traffic restrictions in view of Republic Day Parade rehearsals along Kartavyapath, stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. Women Contingent from SSB Practices in cold foggy morning with low visibility for the upcoming Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of the parade on Kartavya Path, traffic restrictions will be enforced at Kartavyapath-Rah Marg Crossing, Kartavyapath-Janpath Crossing, Kartavyapath-Mansingh Road Crossing, and Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon from 10:15am to 12:30pm on January 17, 18, 20, and 21.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Kartavyapath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also be closed for traffic during this period.

As a result, the traffic will be diverted and congestion is likely to take place on these roads.

The motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg - Mother Teresa Crescent- round about RML - Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street - Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi/New Delhi, the advisory said.

When travelling from the northern to the southern parts of Delhi, one option is to utilize the Ring Road, taking advantage of the Sarai Kala Khan Flyover and passing through Rajghat. Another route involves Lajpat Rai Marg, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, and eventually connecting to Ring Road.

Alternatively, you can opt for a journey through Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, KM, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, and Ring Road.

Navigating through Barfkhana, Azad Market, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Hanuman Murti, Vande Mataram Marg, and Dhaula Kuan is also an option.

When travelling from the eastern to the western parts of the city, motorists have the option to travel along the Ring Road, passing through Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Simon Boliver Marg, and Upper Ridge Road/Vande Matram Marg.

Another alternative is to follow the route via Ring Road ISBT, Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mall Road, and Azad Pur Ring Road. Alternatively, consider taking Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Teen Murti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Shankar Road, and Vande Matram Marg.

When travelling from the southern parts towards Connaught Place and Central Secretariat, consider navigating through Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, and Mandir Marg/Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Another option is to explore Ring Road, Vande Matram Marg, Link Road, and Panchkuian Road. Additionally, travelers can consider taking Ring Road, Sardar Patel Marg, passing through 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, R/A RML, North Avenue, or Baba Kharak Singh Marg.