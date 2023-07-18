Delhi floods: Diversion still on at ITO, Ring Road battles muck

Traffic on Vikas Marg continued to remain disrupted as a portion of the stretch — between IP flyover and ITO crossing — remained flooded, with the traffic police enforcing diversions. Commuters stuck in a traffic jam during peak morning hours at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

Meanwhile, as water receded from the Ring Road stretch near Salimgarh Fort, the muck left behind by the flood water has led to vehicles slipping on the road even as civic agencies work to clear the roads.

On Monday, traffic moved slowly on the inundated carriageways of Vikas Marg near ITO. Traffic police officers said that this caused inconvenience to commuters travelling between central and north Delhi from eastern parts of the city, and vice-versa.

During the morning, several motorists faced traffic jams on Vikas Marg and the adjoining roads as they had to drive through the partially flooded carriageways. Although traffic was restored on the Ring Road near the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, muck and partial flooding on this stretch slowed down motorists.

In the evening, traffic police officers said that the right turn on Vikas Marg from the ITO Chowk was restricted for motorists coming from India Gate, Mandi House and Mathura Road. The vehicles were diverted on the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg towards Delhi Gate, where they were directed to take a right turn towards the Ring Road, and either use the Geeta Colony bridge or the ITO bridge from near Delhi Secretariat to reach east Delhi.

“There was a long traffic jam on the road towards ITO Chowk from Mandi House while I was driving back home from Connaught Place in the evening. The right turn on Vikas Marg was closed and traffic was diverted towards Delhi Gate that increased my usual travel time,” said Vikas Tripathi, a resident of Patparganj.

A senior traffic police officer said that floodwater from Vikas Marg is being cleared by the agencies but it is taking time since the level of water is “still high”.

Officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) said that it will take about two days to completely drain out the water gathered near ITO as the topography several depressions. Moreover, the pumped water will have to be simultaneously thrown into the river by the Irrigation and Flood Control department, officials added.

“The issue with the railway underbridge on Bhairon Marg was that it had a saucer-shaped section where water accumulated every time it rained. This was rectified last year. However, the entire area has similar depressions where water gets collected,” said a PWD official, adding that all the water is expected to be drained out by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday afternoon said that movement of vehicles was restored on both carriageways of the Ring Road between Wazirabad flyover via Majnu Ka Tila to ISBT Kashmere Gate for medium and light vehicles. The IP flyover was also opened for traffic in the evening.

Traffic was also closed on Ring Road from Rajghat to Shanti Van due to slippery conditions. The ISBT Kashmere Gate remained closed due to waterlogging on Monday as well, the traffic police said.

