Traffic disruptions on NH between Karnal and Delhi from Jan 25-27
In view of security and traffic arrangements for Republic Day and the proposed tractor rally, commuters will face traffic disruptions on the National Highway between Karnal to Delhi and Rohtak to Delhi from January 25 to January 27, said Haryana police.
Traffic on KMP-KGP Expressway will also be impacted and interchanges at Kundli, Assaudha and Badli will not be accessible to traffic movement on these dates.
Therefore, all commuters are being advised not to use these routes on these dates, to avoid any inconvenience.
