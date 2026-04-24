New Delhi, The Delhi Traffic Police, in coordination with the New Delhi Municipal Council, has launched a targeted initiative to decongest key arterial roads in Lutyens Delhi through a series of engineering interventions to improve traffic flow and road safety, officials said on Friday. Traffic Police, NDMC roll out engineering measures to ease Lutyens Delhi congestion

The move follows discussions held on Thursday, during which senior officers proposed strategic engineering solutions at identified choke points to could significantly streamline vehicular movement in the high-footfall zone.

Senior officials from the Traffic Police and NDMC, including the chief engineer and other senior engineers, subsequently met to finalise immediate action points, focusing on areas prone to congestion and traffic violations.

"Among the priority measures, central verges will be installed at stretches identified as wrong-side driving hotspots, including San Martin Marg and Janpath. The intervention is likely to curb erratic driving behaviour, reduce gridlocks, and enhance overall road safety," the senior police officer of the Traffic Police said.

In another key step, the department will upgrade existing bus stops on SP Marg into dedicated bus bays, enabling buses to halt without obstructing the main carriageway, ensuring smoother traffic movement along the busy corridor.

Efforts are also being made to ease congestion on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, particularly near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, which witnesses heavy footfall.

"Dedicated lay-by lanes for auto-rickshaws will be developed to prevent bottlenecks caused by haphazard stopping of vehicles," he said.

Additionally, strict no-parking enforcement will be implemented on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, especially on Tuesdays and weekends when traffic volume and visitor numbers peak.

"We will encourage all visitors on Baba Kharak Singh Marg to use the available multilevel parking facilities only and avoid parking on the roads. Proper parking discipline will help us keep the Marg congestion-free for devotees, shoppers, and commuters," the officer said.

The police said work on these interventions is set to begin immediately and be carried out on priority, with authorities aiming to provide relief to commuters, residents, and visitors in the New Delhi area.

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