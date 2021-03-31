Traffic remains diverted at several Delhi borders due to farmers’ protest

Several of Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for traffic movement on Wednesday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws.

For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Ghazipur border is closed. The traffic police advised commuters to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders instead. They can also take the Chilla border.

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh, have continued to remain closed.

The traffic police have advised commuters to take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road.

Commuters can choose other border routes such as the Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Faridabad stretches opening between the two states.

Farmers have been protesting at three Delhi borders -- Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu -- since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.four months.