4 killed as truck crashes into vehicle carrying Kanwar Yatra pilgrims

At least four people on their way to Haridwar for the annual Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage to fetch the Ganga waters were killed and 15 others injured after an allegedly speeding truck jumped a divider at Siraspur on GT Karnal Road and crashed into another truck in outer Delhi in the early hours of Thursday. The speeding truck jumped a divider at Siraspur. (Sourced)

The driver of the speeding truck fled the scene leaving behind his vehicle. Police said he has been booked for rash and negligent driving causing death.

Deputy police commissioner Ravi Kumar Singh said that their control room was informed about the accident at 12.44am. He added many people died on the spot. He added one of the trucks was carrying Kanwar Yatra pilgrims from Nangloi to Haridwar.

“From the spot inquiry, it was found that the other truck going towards Delhi jumped the central verge of the highway and crashed into the truck carrying kanwariyas [pilgrims] on the opposite carriageway. The impact of the collision was such as at least 19 kanwariyas out of 20-23 were injured. A total of 14 injured were rushed to Satyawadi Raha Harish Chandra Hospital at Narela, where four of them were declared brought dead.”

He added other injured people were referred to hospitals in Paschim Vihar and Jahangirpuri. Singh said the accident caused a traffic jam before the movement of vehicles was fully restored by removing the damaged trucks.

